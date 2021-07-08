South Africa: Acting Free State Health Head Godfrey Mahlatsi On Plans for the Department and the Need for a Clear Audit

7 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Refilwe Mochoari

In May, Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela announced that Godfrey Mahlatsi would replace Dr David Motau as head of the province's health department in an acting capacity. Refilwe Mochoari asked Mahlatsi about his plans for a department that has seen its fair share of controversy over the years.

On 20 May 2021, amid rising Covid-19 infections, Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela announced that Godfrey Mahlatsi would replace then head of the province's health department Dr David Motau in an acting capacity.

Former head of the Free State Health Department Dr David Motau is now registrar of the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA). (Photo: Refilwe Mekoa / Spotlight)

According to the premier's spokesperson Sello Pietersen, Motau resigned from his post and took up the position of registrar of the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA). Spotlight has reported on various controversies in the Free State during Motau's time as head of department (HOD), including questions over medical equipment tenders, an illegal clinical trial and contracts with a private ambulance company that is under investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

Mahlatsi is no newcomer to government. According to a Free State government profile, Mahlatsi has been head of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

