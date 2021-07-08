South Africa: Several Killed As Gunfire Leaves Cape Town Commuters Stranded

7 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

Western Cape police have confirmed that several shootings in Cape Town on Wednesday are connected to the taxi industry. Transport and Public Works MEC Daylin Paul calls for talks to find a solution to the violence.

On Wednesday, the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) stopped all operations in Cape Town following several deadly shootings in the morning.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Western Cape confirmed the following incidents:

A 41-year-old taxi driver was shot in Ravensmead when a person in another taxi fired several shots at him. Police are investigating a case of attempted murder;

In Du Noon at 7am, a 35-year-old man was killed when unknown suspects shot at his vehicle. Table View police are investigating a murder case;

In Philippi East, a taxi with occupants was stationary at the corner of New Eisleben and Sheffield roads when another taxi stopped and numerous shots were fired. Two men, aged 33 and 24, died at the scene while two 35-year-olds were taken to hospital. Philippi East police are investigating two cases of murder and two cases of attempted murder;

In Samora Machel, a 40-year-old man was killed while commuters were standing on Duinefontein Road. Unknown occupants of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

