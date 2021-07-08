South Africa: Kasi Karate Is 'Like Water'

analysis

A documentary about a 73-year-old instructor and her six-year-old student training in the Cape Flats is an intimate portrait of commitment and self-mastery across generations.

This story was first published on New Frame.

Martial arts films were a global sensation during the 1970s and 1980s, when heroes were made and emulated. Across racially, economically and culturally segregated South Africa - in the fashion of Bruce Lee, Karate Kid's Daniel and Mr Miyagi, and Chuck Norris - people raised their arms to their sides, lifted a single bent leg to waist height and flung out kicks to within inches of someone's face while exclaiming in a high-pitched voice. They emulated the stars of martial arts movies.

"Starring", as in the starring role, is an adjective used by the paler side of the country's still palpable racial divide. For the majority of South Africans, though, "starring" describes the heroic character in a film. And that heroism can transcend the silver screen into lived experience.

Togieda Flowers is a real-life "starring" if there ever was one. The 73-year-old karate sensei, which means teacher in Japanese, is a martial arts instructor on the Cape Flats. She has been training since 1977. She runs a...