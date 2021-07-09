Nigeria: Ganduje Replaces Kano's Anti-Corruption Agency Boss

Governor Ganduje appointed an interim boss for the anti-corruption agency following the suspension of the incumbent by the state House of Assembly

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has appointed Mahmoud Balarabe as acting chairperson of the state's Public Complaint and Anti-corruption Agency following the suspension of Muhyi Magaji.

The governor's spokesperson, Abba Anwar, in a statement, on Thursday said Mr Balarabe was the Director for Public Prosecution in the state's Ministry of Justice.

The appointment of an interim boss for the agency followed the suspension of Mr Magaji by the state House of Assembly

The House asked Mr Magaji to step aside for a month over his alleged opposition to the posting of an accountant to the agency from the Office of the Accountant-General of the state.

The suspension, according to the state's assembly, followed a letter of complaint sent to the house over the matter by the Office of the Accountant-General of the state.

Mr Anwar said the new appointment is with immediate effect.

It directed the acting Executive Chairman to discharge his duties diligently, according to the laid down procedures establishing the Commission.

Face-off

Earlier, PREMIUM TIMES reported Mr Magaji saying he was facing interference and intimidation from government officials in his work.

Mr Magaji, who did not give names, however, said that will not deter him from bringing corrupt government officials to justice.

He had said, "The challenges from government officials are enormous. Some of the officials see the agency as government-owned, thus, there are certain areas that need to be overlooked. But that cannot happen because I am not afraid to lose the job.

"I was arrested and charged for contempt because I am investigating a particular case. But that did not deter me from performing my duties because I am doing the job with passion.

"I want those in the government to understand that I am not doing the job for myself or for any material gain. Anyone that thinks that is deceiving himself.

"Even if I leave the state's anti-corruption agency, Nigerian law allows for private detective (work). I can work in any capacity to serve Nigerians as a certified lawyer. The struggle will forever continue."

Starved of funds?

He added that the government "did not cater for the needs of the agency".

Mr Magaji said this made him launch an appeal fund for "hundred thousand dollars for the commission".

He said anybody willing to donate to the fund can do so but vowed that "the agency cannot be compromised under his watch".

He was later suspended by the lawmakers.

The anti-corruption agency was established in 2008 by a former governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, with the mandate to check bribery and corruption in government and private institutions in Kano State.