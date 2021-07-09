Nigeria: We've Complied With Nigerian Tax Laws - MultiChoice

8 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria's tax agency accuses the firm of tax evasion.

Multichoice says it has complied with Nigerian tax laws and will prove that to the Federal Inland Revenue Service, which accused the South African digital television company of tax fraud.

The company said this in a statement Thursday after the FIRS said the DSTV owner had dodged tax and had an outstanding of N1.8 trillion.

The tax body said it has engaged commercial banks to freeze and recover the amount from the bank accounts of MultiChoice Nigeria Limited and MultiChoice Africa.

The Executive Chairman of FIRS, Muhammad Nami, said Multichoice and its unit in Nigeria consistently failed to promptly respond to correspondences, lack data integrity and continually deny FIRS access to their records.

"Particularly, MCN has avoided giving the FIRS accurate information on the number of its subscribers and income," he said.

"The companies are involved in the under-remittance of taxes which necessitated a critical review of the tax-compliance level of the company.

"It is important that Nigeria puts a stop to all tax frauds that had been going on for too long and all companies must be held accountable and made to pay their fair share of relevant taxes including back duty taxes owed especially VAT," he said.

In a short statement Thursday, Bamidele Johnson, a representative of Multichoice, said the company had complied with the tax laws of Nigeria. He said the company had not received any notification from the tax office.

"We have read the media reports and the statements made by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS)," the statement said.

"MultiChoice Nigeria has not received any notification from FIRS. MultiChoice Nigeria respects and is comfortable that it complies with the tax laws of Nigeria.

"We have been and are currently in discussion with FIRS regarding their concerns and believe that we will be able to resolve the matter amicably."

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19
Covid-19 'Vaccine Apartheid' Denies Africans Entry to Europe

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X