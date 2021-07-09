Nigeria: Govt Directs Airlines to Refund Airfares to Passengers After Two-Hour Delay

8 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdulyassar Abdulhamid

The federal government has directed Airline operators in the country to refund the full cost of travel tickets to passengers after a two-hour delay.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, gave the directive on Thursday at the weekly State House briefing in Aso Villa, Abuja.

Sirika, who read some of the rights of aviation passengers at the briefing, charged passengers them to demand their rights whenever they are being trampled upon by airlines.

Sirika said, "On domestic flights, delay beyond one hour, carrier should provide refreshment, and one telephone call, or one SMS, or one e-mail. They should send you an SMS or email or call you to say, 'I am sorry, I am delaying for one hour'.

"Delay for two hours and beyond, the carrier shall reimburse passengers the full volume of their tickets.

"Delay between 10pm and 4am, carrier shall provide hotel accommodation, refreshment, meal, two free calls, SMS, email and transport to-and-fro airport."

The minister added that the same rules apply for international flights.

Sirika said his ministry has started sanctioning some airlines who default on consumer rights, urging passengers not to be unruly at airports.

