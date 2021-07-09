Ghana: Top 5 Ghanaian Mixes - Enjoy Best of Hiplife From Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and Others

8 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Ghanaian artistes have been able to keep up with the periodic trends of the music industry, dropping hits not only in the hiplife genre but also in hip-hop and afro-pop.

This has made them have a say in west African music that was initially predominant in Nigeria.

We review top Ghanaian mixes that you can stream and download for free on Mundo.

Best of 2020 Mix_Ghana Hiplife Hits #01.

This mix consists of jams from popular Ghana's signature genre 'Hiplife'.They include the best of 2020 releases that are still dominating in airplay. Artists featured in the mix are Kuami Eugene, Wutah, Sarkodie, and Runtown.

Ghana VS Naija Hits #01.

Artistes in this mix are creme del a creme of Nigeria's Music. The jams range from Patoranking 'Yo Body' dancehall hit to Afro-pop by Adekunle Gold 'Okay', Olamide 'Green Light', Olakira Maserati remix ft Davido and Ice Prince' Make Up your Mind ft Tekno.

Hot Hits Ghana ft Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, TIC, Kuami Eugene, Fuse Odg Latest hits 2020.

Jams in the mix feature top Ghanian artists like Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, TIC, Kuami Eugene, and Fuse Odg.

Ghana VS Naija Hits #02.

The mix is a fusion of jams from artists in West Africa and across the eastern region and features renowned artists from abroad. They include Damn by Omah Lay ft 6lack, The Recipe by Rema ft Ariana Grande & Aluna, Tender by Patrice Roberts, Yo Love by Spice Diana, and Forever by Eugy.

Spirit Lead Me remix by a Ghanaian.

Don. Eclips will bless you with his worship song Spirit Lead Me remix as you start a new week.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

