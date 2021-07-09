Nigeria Confirms First Case of Covid's Delta Variant

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has detected a confirmed case with the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant, also known as lineage B.1.617.2 in Nigeria.

The Delta variant is recognised by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a variant of concern, given its increased transmissibility A statement issued Thursday night by the Head of Communications at the NCDC, Dr. Yahaya Disu, said the variant was detected in a traveler to Nigeria, following the routine travel test required of all international travelers and genomic sequencing at the NCDC National Reference Laboratory, Abuja.

As part of Nigeria's COVID-19 response, NCDC said it has been working with the Nigerian

Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), African Centre for Genomics of Infectious Diseases

(ACEGID), and other laboratories within the national network, to carry out genomic

sequencing.

"This is to enable the detection of variants of concern, and initiate response

activities. All data on variants from Nigeria have been published on GISAID, a global

mechanism for sharing sequencing data.

"Given the global risk of spread of the Delta variant, positive samples from international travelers to Nigeria are sequenced regularly," it said.

NCDC said that given the high transmissibility of the Delta variant and following its detection in Nigeria,

all Nigerians should ensure strict adherence to public health and social measures

in place.

It added, "Proven public health and social measures such as physical distancing, frequent

handwashing, and proper use of face masks, prevent infections and save lives. The COVID-

19 vaccine is safe and effective and offers protection against the disease".

Additionally, the Centre urged states to ensure sample collection and testing for COVID-19 is accessible to the public, adding that public settings such as schools with accommodation facilities, workplaces and camps should utilise the approved Antigen-based Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) for rapid testing of their population.

According to the Director General of NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, "Although we have

seen a low number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria in the last eight weeks, it is incredibly

important that we do not forget to be careful.

The surge in cases in countries across the world and Africa is an important reminder of the risk we face. Please protect yourselves and the people you love by adhering to the known public health and social measures,

getting vaccinated if you are eligible and getting tested if you have symptoms".

The Centre said that the recommended control measures to limit the spread of the Delta variant "is to continue to

be testing, following the existing public health guidance and abiding by the current travel

and public restrictions".

The Delta variant is recognised by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a variant of

concern, given its increased transmissibility. The variant has been detected in over 90

countries and is expected to spread to more countries. The variant has also been linked

to a surge in cases in countries where it is the dominant strain in circulation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

There are ongoing studies to understand the impact of the variant on existing vaccines and

therapeutics.

NCDC further said that government had through the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC)

initiated several measures to reduce the risk of spread of COVID-19.

According to the agency this includes introduction of travel restrictions from countries where there is a surge in cases associated with widespread prevalence of variants of concern..

It also said that the national travel protocols including compulsory seven-day self-isolation and repeat test on the seventh day after arrival, were in place to reduce the risk of spread of the virus. It is very

important that this is strictly adhered to, to prevent a surge in COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.