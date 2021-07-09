Zimbabwe: Comedians Plot Survival Skills

9 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Talent Bope-

Zimbabwean comedians are having a virtual workshop today, with the thrust to boost their skills amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The workshop, which is open to anyperson who is interested, would see panellist discussing issues affecting the comedy sector in the wake of the global pandemic.

The organiser of the programme, Denis Denya Madyira, who is also the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe Mashonaland East provincial programmes officer, said the workshop was very resourceful and would play a crucial role in helping comedians to survive under upheavals marked by Covid-19.

"I realised that with the ongoing global pandemic, a lot of people are losing their self-esteem and dignity," he said. "This had brought difficult situations to comedians as they have also to meet their fans physically, but due to the guidelines of combating the spread of the virus they are not doing so.

"This is going to be virtual using WhatsApp which is the most affordable and cheap platform for most creatives. Its main target is on comedians, but it's not only going to be limited to comedians Everyone is invited, they may benefit one way or the other.

"It has been very hard for creatives like comedians to earn a living during this pandemic. I decided to conduct this workshop with the thrust to focus on topics where the panellists will share their experiences, especially on how they managed to surmount the challenges brought by the global pandemic, as well as maximizing their potential.

"These are the thematic issues to be tackled in the workshop, hence trying to enhance the comedy industry in Zimbabwe."

Madyira said panellists will include Tinaye Wayne and Happymore Chayira, a university graduate in film and performing arts.

Topics to be covered include positioning and packaging of Zimbabwe comedy industry, maximising opportunities in the pandemic, commercialising comedy in Zimbabwe, as well as keeping your sanity in the pandemic -- comedy as therapy.

"We have a group of comedians from Marondera called Tally Force and all aspiring comedians are also part of the group," said Madyira.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

