Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah Ropes in Local Acts for Album Launch

9 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Tafadzwa Zimoyo-

Musicians Trevor Dongo, Mwenje Mathole, Mbeu and Feli Nandi will be the supporting acts for tonight's Jah Prayzah virtual "Gwara" album launch performances on Gateway Stream music platform.

Last weekend, Jah Prayzah released the audio songs for his new album "Gwara" on the same platform and promised fans a virtual performance today.

IThe three-hour long show will be graced by local acts to warm up the stage for the main act.

Fans will be looking forward to the performance by Jah Prayzah, but it still remains to be seen if he will perform songs on the whole album.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no audience, but the show will be free to those who can access Gateway Stream Music.

Gateway Stream Music project manager Ishe Makambira said all was set for tonight's show and promised no glitches as everything has been tested and set for the event.

"Fans can look forward to a scintillating performance, with Jah Prayzah showcasing his new album. The virtual show will start at 7pm.

"It was a good opportunity for us too as we managed to engage other corporate entities to support the live streaming show happening tonight."

Last Sunday, the platform is alleged to have been overwhelmed by an overwhelming response from fans wanting to sample the album.

"Some users had difficulty accessing the album when it was released at noon on Sunday due to a surge in traffic," said Makambira.

"We had a capacity challenge as our hosting capability did not have enough redundancy to accommodate the simultaneous high traffic volumes which were greater than we had anticipated.

"This made the app perform at a much slower speed, resulting in the logging-in process taking much longer.

"Our users were frustrated as they were keen to listen to the album. We are sorry this happened. However, we are pleased to advise that this problem has now been resolved."

