Kenya: Naivasha Youths Accuse Kenya Coast Guards of Highhandedness

8 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Macharia Mwangi

Youths from the sprawling Karagita estate in Naivasha have accused the recently deployed Kenya Coast Guards of highhandedness when dealing with fishermen operating in Lake Naivasha.

On Wednesday, they barricaded the new Moi South lake road, burnt tyres on the tarmac, inconveniencing motorists plying the busy route for hours.

Police lobbed teargas to disperse the rowdy youth who numbered 200 as they engaged the law enforcers in a game of cat and mouse.

"We shall not allow the rule of the jungle to take root. Those willing to operate in the lake should follow the right procedures," said the deputy county commissioner Kisilu Mutua.

The youths had accused the elite squad of harassment and arbitrary arrests, claims the administrator denied.

Mr Mutua warned the youths against disrupting traffic, urging them to follow the due process to channel complaints.

Illegal fishing activities

"Those who staged the protest are illegal fishermen who had, in the past, wreaked havoc in the freshwater lake," added Mr Kisilu.

He was said only licensed fishermen will be allowed into the waters, noting that illegal fishing activities are threatening the survival of the lucrative industry.

Recently, bonafide Lake operators raised the red flag over the dwindling numbers of popular species like tilapia and common carp.

Theft of fishing nets had also been on the rise.

"We shall not relent in the war on poaching. We must protect the natural resource from exploitation from a few unscrupulous traders who are using the youths to advance their prohibited trade," Mr Mutua maintained.

Some of the measures that the government has introduced to curb illegal fishing include fitting boats with special number plates to help curb rampant cases of illegal fishing.

Only those with valid licences will be issued with the identification plates in a move aimed at streamlining operations in the freshwater lake.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X