Kenya: Wangamati Accused of Flouting Covid-19 Protocols

A civil society group in Bungoma County has taken issue with Governor Wycliffe Wangamati's violation of the government's Covid-19 protocols during a public function that the county boss presided over last week.

Citizens for Good Governance director Phillip Wekesa cited a fundraising exercise last Friday night for the funeral expenses of one of the governor's supporter at Mitukuyu village in Webuye East Sub County.

According to the civil society group, the fundraiser attracted a huge gathering that largely disregarded Covid-19 protocols.

"Hospitals are already overstretched and there is no oxygen. Why should public servants in high positions conduct themselves in a way that is likely to lead to increased infections?" Wekesa posed.

He pointed out that the public is unlikely to observe Covid-19 protocols when politicians hold night meets to dish out handouts, adding that the hard economic times would automatically drive residents to follow the politicians, hence exposing themselves to infections.

The said night fundraiser, attended by governor, also violated the government-enforced 7pm-4am curfew in 13 Lake Region counties, which have recently experienced a surge in Covid-19 infections.

Night gathering

The governor reportedly mingled freely with the mourners before police officers from Webuye Police Station lobbed teargas canisters to disperse the gathering.

Bungoma County Police Commander, Dr Mutungi Musyoki, later said his officers moved in after getting a tipoff about the night gathering from members of the public.

The county police boss warned leaders to refrain from actions that may lead to a spike in Covid-19 infections, adding that application of the law will not be done selectively irrespective of status.

"We are appealing to the members of the public to share information about those violating the curfew order and any other offense. We are advocating for a society where everyone respects and abides by the law," Dr Mutungi said.

But while responding to the civil society groups, Bungoma County Communications Director, Tim Machi, strongly defended the governor, whom he said is fully aware of the danger posed by Covid-19.

"You cannot limit the governor's movement, he is not your peer. When he chooses to see a bereaved family at night he does so fully aware of the danger of Covid-19. We met families in their house and he will continue meeting families. Nobody should lie to you that he can just disperse the governor's meeting," said Machi.

Banned public gatherings

He also blamed the police for selective application of the law saying they haven't stopped other leaders from attending funerals.

"Who else has been accused of flouting Covid-19 rules apart from Governor Wangamati? Why is it not a point of contention when the Senator, Senate Speaker and other politicians attend funerals without following protocols?" he posed.

Last week, the Ministry of Health announced that 60 percent of Kenya's new infections are now being reported in the western Kenya counties.

Other than the 7pm-4am curfew in the affected counties, the government also banned public gatherings and non-food markets for 30 days.

At the same time, Bungoma County, one of the 13 affected counties, is in danger of increased infections and deaths after health workers downed their tools over delayed salaries.

The county also borders eastern Uganda which has lately been hit with a fresh wave of coronavirus infections.