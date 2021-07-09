Kenya: Autopsy Reveals What Killed Karen DCI Boss Anne Waiganjo

8 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Mary Wambui

An autopsy conducted on the body of Karen police boss Anne Wanjiru Waiganjo has revealed that she succumbed to a pulmonary embolism.

She had deep vein thrombosis, which refers to a blood clot, usually in the legs, whose symptoms include chest pains which she complained about minutes before collapsing.

According to medical research, deep vein thrombosis can lead to blood clots in the veins breaking free, travelling through the bloodstream and getting stuck in the lungs, thus blocking the flow of blood in the body (pulmonary embolism).

The post-mortem exercise conducted by chief government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor at Kenyatta University Funeral Home observed that she had a blood clot in her left leg which affected her heart function.

"She had deep vein thrombosis, which led to pulmonary embolism, a clot in the pulmonary artery," Dr Oduor observed.

The officer collapsed on July 3 at Baita Restaurant in Upperhill where she had attended a farewell party for outgoing Makadara DCIO Mr Henry Kiambati.

She was rushed to Nairobi Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The detective was the younger sister of Joshua Waiganjo, who was arrested after allegedly pretending to be an assistant commissioner of police for five years, but was later acquitted by the court.

Read the original article on Nation.

