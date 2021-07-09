Kenya: Chepkoech and Faith in Action in Monaco

8 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Bernard Rotich

World record holder in 3,000 metres steeplechase, Beatrice Chepkoech, leads her fellow Kenyan athletes, among them 2015 world champion Hyvin Kiyeng, Purity Kirui and Fancy Cherono in the chase for titles in the Monaco leg of the World Athletics Diamond League series on Friday.

Chepkoech has good memories of Monaco, having broken the world record in a time of 8min,44.32sec in the French Principality in 2019.

The three (Chepkoech, Kirui and Kiyeng) are members of Kenya's steeplechase team for the Olympic Games and will use today's competition to stay in shape for Tokyo Olympics.

Last week, Kiyeng clocked 9:04.34 to win the steeplechase race in Stockholm Diamond League ahead of Germany's Gesa Felicitas Krause (9:09.13) and Chepkoech (9:10.52) and Kirui (9:16.91).

In men's 3,000m steeplechase, Commonwealth Games champion Abraham Kibiwott will fly the Kenyan flag alongside the Olympics-bound Benjamin Kigen and Amos Kirui.

The women's 1,500m race will see Kenya's Faith Chepngetich come face to face with Dutch Sifan Hassan. Winnie Chebet will also compete.

Men's category will see world champion Timothy Cheruiyot come up against his compatriot Charles Simotwo and Ingebrigtsen brothers Jakob and Filip from Norway.

