Kenya: Vihiga MCAs Accuse Deputy Governor of Undermining Service Delivery

Political infighting in Vihiga County is yet to dissipate, with MCAs hatching a new plot to impeach Deputy Governor Patrick Saisi, accusing him of undermining service delivery in the county.

At least 27 MCAs have appended their signatures in support of the ouster bid.

The ward reps argue that Dr Saisi is behind a series of political wars facing the county after he fell out with Governor Wilber Ottichilo in February this year.

MCAs Victor Ijaika (Lugaga/Wamuluma), Vincent Atsiaya (Wodanga) and Eric Odei (Gisambai), who are privy to the plan, said the motion is being drafted for tabling in the 38-member assembly.

Undermining service delivery

"The political situation might not allow him to continue working with the county government. Hon members are arguing that his continued direct aggressiveness is undermining service delivery," said Mr Ijaika.

"The motion will be tabled any time. We are at initial signature (collection) stage now. The notice of motion should come in any time from now."

Mr Ijaika said Dr Saisi will be subjected to the same impeachment process as that of a governor.

And while Mr Ijaika said the assembly leadership will give further guidance on the detailed process, Mr Atsiaya affirmed that the train had already left the station and that "Dr Saisi will have to go".

"I am one of the MCAs who have signed in support of the impeachment. We are finalising the drafting of the motion today," said Mr Atsiaya on Thursday.

Stalled development

"He (Dr Saisi) is in government and he is fighting the same government. He is the cause of stalled development and service delivery," added Mr Atsiaya.

Mungoma Ward representative Wycliffe Masini said he was aware of the plot, but noted that he has not appended his signature.

"I am yet to look at the grounds of removal. We will get to know more in the course of the day," said Mr Masini.

And as the plan to remove him emerged, the deputy governor claimed that his boss is behind the plot.

The devolved unit is currently grappling with a series of battles, key among them the drive to suspend the county government. This is being spearheaded by two residents --former county secretary Francis Ominde and political analyst Joseph Simekha -- both of whom fell out with Governor Ottichilo.

Budget

A series of court battles are also active in the High Court, one being the order stopping the implementation of the Sh5.8 billion 2021/22 budget and the sacking of four CECs who were impeached by the assembly last month.

Dr Saisi said he is being fought for demanding that the budget be taken through the right procedure.

The orders against implementation of the budget were issued after Mr Simekha and Mr Ominde petitioned the High Court over concerns that Governor Ottichilo's spending plan was not approved by the county executive committee in line with the law.

It is Dr Saisi who lifted the lid on the matter through the letter he wrote to Speaker Hasna Mudeizi, which has formed the basis of the court battles.

Governor Ottichilo accused his deputy of being behind the plan to suspend the county government, claims that Dr Saisi denied and only affirmed that the sponsors of the surprise move are his friends.

Valid concerns

"The governor wants his enemies to be my enemies. That is not possible. I only raised valid concerns about the budget and I am not the one in court. It is activists who are in court and have listed me as an interested party," said Dr Saisi.

"I will be happy to be the first deputy governor to be impeached by the county assembly and face the Senate. The governor is behind this and the truth will come out. I will tell Senate the truth," he added.

He noted that he will not move to court to stop the planned ouster and will only wait for the Senate hearing as the only platform to "put things straight".