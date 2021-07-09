Nigeria: Bauchi Govt Targets 1.5m Children for Malaria Treatment - Official

9 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Bauchi State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS, Malaria, Leprosy and Tuberculosis (BACATMA), says it has targeted 1.5 million children for the 2021 Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC) campaign.

Mr Umar Babuga, Director, Malaria Control in the agency, stated this in an interview on Thursday in Bauchi.

Babuga said the agency would conduct house-to-house exercises aimed at curbing malaria in the state.

According to him, the exercise will be conducted within four months, between July and October, across the 20 local government areas of the state. (NAN)

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X