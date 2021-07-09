Nigeria: Bauchi Govt Targets 1.5m Children for Malaria Treatment - Official

Bauchi State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS, Malaria, Leprosy and Tuberculosis (BACATMA), says it has targeted 1.5 million children for the 2021 Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC) campaign.

Mr Umar Babuga, Director, Malaria Control in the agency, stated this in an interview on Thursday in Bauchi.

Babuga said the agency would conduct house-to-house exercises aimed at curbing malaria in the state.

According to him, the exercise will be conducted within four months, between July and October, across the 20 local government areas of the state. (NAN)