Nigeria: AfDB Receives $170.9 Climate Fund Boost for Energy Access Framework

8 July 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

The Board of Green Climate Fund (GCF) has approved $170.9 million dollars in financing for the African Development Bank's (AfDB) leveraging energy access finance framework (LEAF) programme, a statement from the AfDB yesterday, said.

LEAF aims to unlock commercial and local-currency financing for decentralised renewable energy (DRE) projects in six programme countries: Ghana, Guinea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria and Tunisia.

The climate financing is part of an overall $900-million-dollar programme budget with the aim of scaling up roll-outs of mini-grids, solar home systems, commercial and industrial solar solutions in the programme countries.

Acting director, private sector facility (GCF), Mr Tony Clamp, expressed delight in partnering with the AfDB to support the timely and critical programme for decentralised renewable energy across the six African countries.

"Green Climate Fund's commitment will help unlock the much-needed commercial capital and local currency financing to help overcome financing barriers exacerbated by COVID-19."

Mr Kevin Kariuki, vice president for power, energy, climate and green growth at AfDB, described the approval of LEAF as a significant boost to the bank's electricity and energy plans.

"GCF's approval of LEAF is a significant boost for the African Development Bank's twin ambitions of accelerating electricity access and supporting the transition to clean energy on the continent, using decentralised renewable energy solutions and moreover, facilitated through local financing."

LEAF would be harnessed to provide renewable energy to six million people and businesses and would also prevent 28.8 million tonnes in CO2 emissions over the lifetime of the systems.

The framework is also expected to strengthen capital markets and crowd-in private sector investors, including local financial institutions.

In addition, it is expected that the financial and technical capacity to finance businesses of the institutions would be enhanced in the fast growing DRE market segment, comprising solar home systems, green mini-grids and solar solutions for commercial and industrial sectors.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X