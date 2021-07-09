Tanzania: Firm Plans Solar Battery Plant in Mwanza

IN efforts to supplement government efforts to build an industrial economy in the country, a solar company is planning to build solar battery manufacturing plant here to address challenges facing consumers of the renewable energy.

Solar Planet Company Managing Director, Hamza Lema said that the plant will help to reach more people with the services and address some challenges related to the use of solar energy.

"We are grateful with the government efforts to promote industrialization in the country, our company will also support the efforts by building solar battery plant in Mwanza," he said.

He said in the Lake Zone regions many fishermen have been using conventional lights but his company has come up with special lights of Pro Solar namely D-2 lamps which are good for their activities.

Bwiru resident, Ms Rebecca John said that people at her street have been facing frequent power cuts thus the use of solar energy will be useful to them.

Kitangiri ward resident, Mr Masoud Lugweyo said most of solar powered lamps were being damaged as a result people have been opting to use car batteries which is very dangerous.

Reports show that in Tanzania, solar energy is used as a source of power by 24.7 per cent of the households with access to electricity. Potential solar energy resources are found in the central parts of the country. ... Solar energy is used mostly in rural areas with about 64.8 per cent compared to urban areas with only 3.4 per cent.

The Energy Access Situation Report, 2016 Tanzania Mainland, reveals that solar power is the dominant electricity source in the country's rural areas.