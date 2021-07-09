Tanzania: Yanga Strike Sh41 Billion Deal With Azam Media

Dar es Salaam — The leadership of Young Africans Sports Club (Yanga) have today on July 8 signed a Sh41 billion contract, Value Added Tax inclusive, with Azam Media Ltd who will be televising the content of the club's activities.

Acting Yanga secretary general Haji Mfikirwa has said the contract, which is to expire after ten years, is of its kind because, he explained, it will benefit both the club and Azam Media Ltd.

To start with, Mfikirwa says in the contract Azam Media Ltd will, from today on July 8, dish out Sh2.4 billion to the club.

Mfikirwa says the deal is a big one in view of the status of the club, clarifying that it will increasingly bring new members to the club. "This sponsorship is of its kind and historic in the country," said Mfikirwa.