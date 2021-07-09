Tanzania: Yanga Strike Sh41 Billion Deal With Azam Media

8 July 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — The leadership of Young Africans Sports Club (Yanga) have today on July 8 signed a Sh41 billion contract, Value Added Tax inclusive, with Azam Media Ltd who will be televising the content of the club's activities.

Acting Yanga secretary general Haji Mfikirwa has said the contract, which is to expire after ten years, is of its kind because, he explained, it will benefit both the club and Azam Media Ltd.

To start with, Mfikirwa says in the contract Azam Media Ltd will, from today on July 8, dish out Sh2.4 billion to the club.

Mfikirwa says the deal is a big one in view of the status of the club, clarifying that it will increasingly bring new members to the club. "This sponsorship is of its kind and historic in the country," said Mfikirwa.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X