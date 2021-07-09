Angola: President Wants Closer Economic Cooperation With Ghana

8 July 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of the Republic of Angola, João Lourenço, Thursday called for closer economic cooperation with Ghana for the benefit of both peoples.

Speaking at the swearing in ceremony of the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Angola to Ghana, João Baptista Domingos Quiosa, the President of the Republic said he hoped that the new Angolan diplomatic representative would help to strengthen cooperation ties and promote a closer relationship between the two countries and their economies, in the interest of both peoples.

João Lourenço praised the fact that Ghana is a country on the West African coast, with very good references, in terms of political and economic stability, which has always maintained deep historical ties with Angola.

João Baptista Quiosa, after signing the term of office, swore loyalty to the motherland, to cooperate in the accomplishment of the State's higher purposes and defend the fundamental principles of the order established in the Constitution, as well as committed himself to fight corruption, nepotism, abstaining from practices that harm the public interest, under penalty of being held civil and criminally responsible.

In statements to the press, Ambassador João Domingos Quiosa pointed out as the main challenges of his mission to attract private investment from Ghana to the country, as well as to strengthen political, economic and cultural cooperation, within the framework of Pan Africanism and the South-South partnership.

Profile

Throughout his career, João Baptista Quiosa has already held several positions, such as first secretary of the Angolan Embassy in the Netherlands, counsellor in Russia and head of department in the International Cooperation directorate of the Ministry of Foreign Relations (Mirex).

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X