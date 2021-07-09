Angola Prioritises Economic Cooperation At Cplp Presidency

Luanda — A focus on economic and business cooperation will be Angola's priority during its rotating presidency of the Community of Portuguese-speaking Countries (CPLP), a position it will take up at the organisation's conference, to be held from 12 to 17 of this month in Luanda.

During its two-year term, in the 2021-2023 biennium, the country will also focus its actions on boosting mobility between member states, as well as paying special attention to the economic sector, amongst other projects.

To this end, and as part of the 13th Conference that the country's capital will host under the slogan "Building and Strengthening a Common and Sustainable Future," the country has scheduled for 15 July, a Round Table on Economic and Business Cooperation, in a hybrid format (in person and virtual).

The aim, according to a note, is to address issues related to the promotion of economic and business cooperation, identify expansion bases of the intra-community market, ways of strengthening the activity of business confederations and associations.

The document that ANGOP had access to today, detailed that it is also intended to be a consensual platform of multilateral dialogue at the service of financing, investment, commercial exchanges, growth and economic development of the CPLP member-states.

Besides this wish, the statement said, the roundtable is seeking subsidies and consensus to enable the establishment of strategies, policies, programmes, projects and actions in the domain of a Pillar of Economic and Business Cooperation in this organisation.

The Luanda Conference of Heads of State and Government is the highest body of the CPLP, which has the power to define and guide the general policy and strategies of the organization.

This body is also responsible for adopting the necessary legal instruments and implementing the statutes, and may delegate these powers to the Council of Ministers.

According to the statutes of the CPLP, the Conference of Heads of State and Government is held ordinarily every two years, and in this one (from 12 to 17 July), Angola will succeed Cape Verde as president of the organisation.

Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, Portugal, Sao Tome and Principe and East Timor are the member states of the community, created on July 17, 1996.