Rwanda: Cricket - Rwanda to Host Four Africa Regional Qualifying Tournaments

8 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

After organising a successful Kwibuka women's T20 Cricket tournament last month under strict covid-19 measures, the International Cricket Council has confirmed Rwanda as hosts for four of the five Africa Regional Qualifying tournaments.

The regional office confirmed the revised schedule after consulting representatives from member countries, including Rwanda, participating countries and the ICC Global Pathways Events Manager.

According to the schedule, Rwanda will host the U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup Africa Qualifier slated from September 28 to October 7 and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier which will take place from November 15-21.

The country has also been confirmed to host the ICC Men's T20 Sub Regional World Cup Qualifier Group A, from October 14-23 and the ICC Men's T20 Sub Regional World Cup Qualifier Group B, scheduled from October 31 to November 8, all games at Gahanga Cricket Stadium.

Meanwhile, Kwibuka Women's T20 Cricket tournament's runners-up, Botswana, has been given the green light to host the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier from September 7-20.

Following the announcement, Rwanda Cricket Association (RCA) welcomed ICC's move to choose the country as the host of four of Africa's five major Cricket tournaments in one year.

"We welcome all participating nations to Rwanda and look forward to a season of good cricket. ICC, thank you for believing in us," the Cricket governing body reacted via its Twitter account.

