Rwanda: APR FC Sign Forward Gilbert Mugisha

Champions, APR FC have continued their spending spree with the addition of striker Gilbert Mugisha from Rayon Sports on a two-year contract.

Mugisha completed his transfer to coach Adel Mohamed's side on Thursday morning for a reported Rwf15 million transfer fee.

The Amavubi forward who has been playing for Rayon Sports for four years became the third new player to be bought by APR FC after defender Aimable Nsabimana from Police FC and Alain 'Bacca' Kwitonda from Bugesera FC.

In addition to the new players, APR FC has extended contract for Djabel Manishimwe, Djuma Nizeyimana, and Aimé Placide Rwabuhihi, all of whom have signed for two years.

Meanwhile, APR is keen to bring in a creative midfielder, Blaise Nishimwe, who also plays for Rayon Sports.

APR FC will once again represent Rwanda in the CAF Champions League after winning the league title for the second time in a row.

The army side has now won nineteen league titles and 14 times peace cup trophies. They have also won the CECAFA Clubs Cup three times in 2004, 2007, and 2010.