Rwanda: APR FC Sign Forward Gilbert Mugisha

8 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Champions, APR FC have continued their spending spree with the addition of striker Gilbert Mugisha from Rayon Sports on a two-year contract.

Mugisha completed his transfer to coach Adel Mohamed's side on Thursday morning for a reported Rwf15 million transfer fee.

The Amavubi forward who has been playing for Rayon Sports for four years became the third new player to be bought by APR FC after defender Aimable Nsabimana from Police FC and Alain 'Bacca' Kwitonda from Bugesera FC.

In addition to the new players, APR FC has extended contract for Djabel Manishimwe, Djuma Nizeyimana, and Aimé Placide Rwabuhihi, all of whom have signed for two years.

Meanwhile, APR is keen to bring in a creative midfielder, Blaise Nishimwe, who also plays for Rayon Sports.

APR FC will once again represent Rwanda in the CAF Champions League after winning the league title for the second time in a row.

The army side has now won nineteen league titles and 14 times peace cup trophies. They have also won the CECAFA Clubs Cup three times in 2004, 2007, and 2010.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X