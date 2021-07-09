Nigeria: Govt to Save N270 Million From Newly Installed 1.52 MW Solar Grid - Fashola

Abuja — The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has said the newly installed 1.52MW solar micro-grid power system at the headquarters of the ministry in Abuja and the adjoining ministry of the environment, will save the federal government N270.9 million in overheads.

In addition, the minister, who spoke at the inauguration of the project in Mabushi, explained that it would further reduce the average diesel consumption by both ministries from 764,248 litres per annum to 166,825 litres every year.

At the event which was attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, who stood in for President Muhammadu Buhari, and the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Ms. Amina Mohammed, Fashola stated that the power system will ensure constant electricity supply to the beneficiaries, outside of the national grid.

He recalled that the project was approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in March 2019, at a time the ministry of power was part of works and housing, explaining that it is expected that the 1.52MW solar system will provide uninterrupted power supply to five blocks housing the two ministries.

In addition, he stated that the project employed 382 artisans and 176 skilled workers throughout its duration, in fulfilment of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) of creating jobs.

"It would see to the reduction of average diesel consumption from 764,248 litres per annum to 166,825 litres per annum and cost saving of NGN270,945,000 over 20 years and contribute towards the reduction of government operational expenses and reduction of recurrent expenditure.

"It has led to the upgrade and retrofitting of our electrical appliances by replacing 400 old Air-conditioning units with 400 new inverter-based energy efficient air-conditioning units and replacing 2600 old light fittings with energy efficient LED ones all of which are energy saving because they consume 40 per cent less energy," the minister stressed.

With the investment, Fashola noted that the ministry has now built its own mini-grid, in consonance with the administration's policy to promote off-grid option, thereby making more of the on-grid power available to ordinary Nigerians who cannot afford the cost of investing in off-grid power.

He advised that other government buildings should follow the same path, adding that the team will be most enthusiastic to provide the support and share experiences as well as lessons learned.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Energy Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In his remarks, Mustapha, who represented Buhari, noted that for many decades, Nigeria's pursuit of electrical energy solutions had followed a single track of on-grid power, until recently, when off-grid power became a focal policy pursuit of the administration.

He explained that the impact of that policy shift has been the access to small-scale and off-grid electricity which he said is now increasingly becoming available to Nigerians in marketplaces, universities, and business premises.

In addition to policy implementation, he noted that the project would enable Nigeria fulfil commitments made with other leading countries of the world under the Paris Climate Change Agreement.

"At the heart of that agreement is a global resolve to reduce carbon emissions by committing to the use of renewable sources of energy. This 1.5megawatt solar farm which I am told is the largest solar project for a public building in Africa, will enable us reduce carbon emissions.

"As critical enablers of the private sector, the improved efficiency in public service delivery can only be expected to translate to an improvement in the ease of doing business, which is a major objective of our economic plans to grow the Nigerian economy and create jobs.

"We have just embarked upon the competitive procurement of up to 150MW of solar power along the Maiduguri axis to help address the issue of electricity supply along that axis, while enhancing grid stability through the provision of clean renewable energy," he said.