Africa: Covid-19 - Nigeria Faces Challenge From Senegal, S'africa, Tunisia Over Hosting of Vaccine Company

9 July 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Nigeria is currently in stiff competition with Senegal, Tunisia and South Africa over which country that would attract the international investors' fund to set up COVID-19 vaccine production facility in Africa.

This was disclosed yesterday by the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, at the resumed meeting of the Presidential Committee on Salaries and Hazard Allowance for the Health Sector at the Presidential Villa in Abuja where he solicited the cooperation of health workers in ensuring stability in the system.

Ehanire said that the plan to establish the COVID-19 vaccine production factory has become inevitable due to the acute scarcity of the vaccines around the world.

He said: "The COVID-19 vaccine is very difficult to find now because every country is seeking its own interest. Nigeria is pushing to get support to establish a COVID-19 vaccine production site here in the country to serve the entire continent.

"We are competing against Senegal, Tunisia and South Africa. So if we do not put our best foot forward, we will not be able to attract investors. What we are focusing on now is to have the support of the international community."

The federal government had earlier set up a company, the Bio-Vaccine Nigeria Limited, to act as a special purpose vehicle to actualise the production of the vaccines.

Ehanire also said that Nigeria has started lobbying the international community as part of its efforts to secure investors' support for the establishment of the vaccine factory.

He said: "We have approached the European Union ambassadors and German ambassador to support us. We need to see that all our health workers are on board and are with us and that there is no threat to the health system because part of what we need to portray is that our health system is solid, reliable and not shaky, so that investors will not be shaken by the believe that our country is unstable."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X