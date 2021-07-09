Zimbabwe: Government Spends U.S.$40 Million On Covid Vaccines

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube says the government has so far used US$40 million of the reserved US$100 million meant for Covid-19 vaccine acquisition.

Ncube said this as he and Health and Childcare Deputy Minister John Mangwiro received two million doses of Sinovac drugs at the Robert Mugabe International Airport Thursday.

Responding to questions from the media on how much government had spent on vaccines Ncube said: "Our current budget on vaccine acquisition is US$100 million so when we receive any vaccines, we draw down from that account and right now, cumulatively we have spent about US$40 million and what is left now is US$60 million."

He however could not divulge on the specific amount used to acquire the two million vaccines. He highlighted that, if need be, more money would be available in future to top up on the current budget that has been set aside.

"I never want to discuss the cost of specific consignment but rather the resource envelope and the run rate in terms of expenditure and how far we are from using that US$100 million. If in future, we find ourselves in need of more vaccines, we will make necessary arrangements," he said

Ncube stated the government was prepared to spend the available resources to reach the herd immunity of 60% of the country's population.

"We have done very well so far. As a government we have acquired vaccines and are determined to put more resources towards acquisition of vaccines in future."

Ncube also promised that some more vaccines will be coming as 1.5 million doses of Sinovac are expected next Thursday and another batch of drugs (1.5 million) is also expected at the end.

On the vaccines being charged by private players to foreigners in the health sector, Health deputy minister Mangwiro said the ministry of Finance was solely responsible for all financial issues and his ministry was only offering medical health services.

"About vaccination by private players, I must say the Ministry of Health is a service provider. We are giving vaccines free of charge to Zimbabweans. When it comes to finances and charges, I leave that to the finance minister. Those are strictly financial issues," said Mangwiro.

The deputy minister also highlighted that with immediate effect, the ministry will intensify the vaccination roll out programme in all areas countrywide to make sure everyone gets the vaccinated.