Namibia Remain in the Hunt

NAMIBIA remain in contention for a place at the 2023 Rugby World Cup after an emphatic 52-10 victory against Madagascar in Abidjan on Wednesday.

A shock 24-13 defeat to the Ivory Coast last weekend had put their hopes on thin ice, but they responded with a superb team effort and grabbed a bonus point to boot, to secure their place in the next round of qualifiers, at next year's Africa Cup.

Namibia attacked from the start and soon asserted their forward dominance in the set-pieces. TC Kisting opened the scoring with a penalty after 10 minutes and three minutes later eighthman Adriaan Booysen went over for their first ry after a great run down the right touchline.

Namibia's forwards used the rolling maul to good effect, wearing down their opponents and went further ahead when scrum half Riaan van Zyl nipped over after several attacking phases.

With Ruan Ludick winning good line-out ball, Namibia launched more attacks and fullback Johann Tromp finally went over for a try after a powerful run. Kisting converted and added a penalty to put Namibia firmly in charge at halftime, leading 25-0.

Namibia continued the second half where they left off, with hooker Obert Nortje bursting over from a line-out early on to also clinch a fourth-try bonus point.

Madagascar finally opened their account with a forward try, but their hopes of a revival were soon dashed when TC Kisting dotted down in the left hand corner, with replacement Ricardo Swartz adding a fine conversion to put them 37-7 ahead.

With Namibia's forwards bashing away at Madagascar's try line, Nortje went over for his second try after another forward maul, while reserve hooker Gerhard Thirion completed a resounding 52-10 victory when he went over from a maul.

It was an impressive performance based on forward dominance, while the backline delivered some potent attacks, and it was a great response after their opening 24-13 defeat to the Ivory Coast.

New coach Allister Coetzee was under a lot of pressure after that display and said he was a relieved man.

"I'm very relieved, because after our loss against the Ivory Coast the pressure was on. We have a very young team, people think that we had all the Namibian players available from overseas, and we had players who had to stay behind because of Covid, so a big portion of the experience was left behind," he said.

"But all credit to the players who came on this tour, being one down against the Ivory Coast and having to win this one and with a bonus point, which puts us in a position to go through which is absolutely fantastic," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The bonus-point victory puts Namibia on top of the log on five points, with the Ivory Coast on four and Madagascar on zero. With just Sunday's match between Madagascar and the Ivory Coast remaining, Namibia have now already secured a top-two finish and passage to next year's Africa Cup.

Coach Coetzee, however, said it was imperative to start preparing for next year's final world cup qualifier as soon as possible.

"We have to be very pro-active now and make sure when that window-period will be, to inform our players timeously to arrange with their clubs overseas, so that we can at least field our best possible side, because that's the challenge here, you need the team to play often together as a group."