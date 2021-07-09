Nigeria: Akeredolu Reiterates Ban On Night Clubs, Orders Closure By Midnight

9 July 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By James Sowole

Akure — Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has ordered all night clubs in the state to close daily operations by 12 midnight.

Akeredolu, who expressed concerns over rising cases of insecurity in the state especially Akure, said noticeable cases were traceable to activities of cult groups and ancillary circumstances.

The governor, who spoke in a statement by Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo, said nightclubs' late-hour activities have heightened what he described as an ugly situation.

He said the locations of some of the nightclubs along major roads in Akure were most culpable.

"In the light of the foregoing, government wishes to reiterate its ban on late hour activities of night clubs, pubs and public bars.

"Succinctly, any violation of this ban from 12 midnight shall be met with a commensurate action by relevant authorities.

"For emphasis, no nightclub, pub or public bar must operate beyond midnight, starting from today, Thursday, July 8, 2020.

"Accordingly, relevant security agencies, including the Amotekun Corps, have been briefed and directed to carry out this renewed vigour and directive in this regard."

