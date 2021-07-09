Gambia: IEC CEO Clarifies Nullification of PAP's Registration Details

Mr. Sambujan Njie, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), yesterday clarified issues relating to the nullification of the list of voters and signatures submitted by Mr. Ebrima Tabora Manneh, with a view to register his political party.

He said upon submission of his (Ebrima Tabora Manneh) information, the IEC told him that the list of voters and signature to support his political party registration, has been nullified by the IEC, as such, it cannot be used because it was considered null and void.

He said: "We asked him to wait for the next information to be collected [the ongoing registration] and you can use that information".

Njie said that this is because something that is declared nullified or declared null and void or expired cannot be used again for registration of a political party. He clarified that the IEC did not tell Manneh that his registration had been rejected, but that the information submitted was declared null and void and that he should go and get new information.

Speaking further, Njie said looking at the letter in the second paragraph, they told him that he may use the information on the new registered voters that are being compiled currently, which connotes that they are not denying him from getting the registration.

He also reiterated that the IEC, as of now, registered a total of 18 political parties, and that they are processing the application of others, and that anytime they register a political party, they will announce it.

He also clarified that the IEC did not issue a press release stating that they have rejected the registration of PAP as a political party, but rather, they asked Mr. Manneh to wait for the current registration so that he can use the information to register his political party.