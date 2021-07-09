Nigeria: Kaduna Military Aircraft Crash Report to Be Ready Next Week - AIB

9 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawani Mikairu

Nigeria Accident Investigation Bureau, AIB-N, Commissioner, Engineer Akin Olateru yesterday (Thursday), disclosed that the investigation report of the military aircraft which crashed recently in Kaduna would be ready next week.

The crash, which occured in May claimed 11 people including the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru.

Olateru while disclosing this in Abuja during the release of eight other accident reports, however, said that the Bureau was not sure if the findings would be made public by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

He said: "Recall its a NAF aircraft but unfortunately it happened at the civil airport.

"So, graciously the NAF felt we could be of assistance and then they commissioned us to assist in the investigation, which is ongoing and whether the NAF makes that public is not our call.

"This is because it is not under the purview of the AIB. But within the next one week, for us, the preliminary report will be ready."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X