Cote d'Ivoire: Simone Gbagbo Calls for Reconciliation

It is the first time the former first lady was speaking since the return of her husband.

Former Ivorian first lady, Simone Gbagbo has called on all Ivoirians to put aside the tragic events that marred the country before 2010 and after. The first lady was speaking for the first time since her husband returned to Ivory Coast on June 17, 2021. In a video posted on her social media page, Simone Gbagbo welcomed the return of the husband and pleaded for additional acts in favor of reconciliation. She described the return of her husband as "a magnificent victory", acquired "thanks to the assistance of the Lord". She thanked President Alassane Ouattara for the support and pleaded on him to continue to extend the strong acts of "appeasement and reconciliation" to other Ivoirians. That is she added, the return to the country of Charles Blé Goudé and others still on exile, the release of prisoners of the post-electoral crisis still under detention and those arrested during the last presidential election.

Simone Gbagbo who did not make mention of the recent decision by the husband to sue for divorce said, she supports the "dream of a truly reconciled, developed, modernized nation", outside "ethnicities, religious or political persuasions". "The time for curses is over," she assures us, "So let's give no room for bitterness, resentment, pain, disappointment and anger."