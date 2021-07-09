Cameroon: Elite One - Apejes Embarrasses Coton Sport

The beat the vice champions of Cameroon 1-0 in the one of the day 10 matches that took place at the Yaounde Omnisporst Stadium yesterday July 7, 2021.

APEJES Football Academy of Mfou embarrassed vice champions of Cameroon, Coton Sport of Garoua beating the Graoua team 1-0 in the one of the day 10 matches that took place at the Yaounde Omnisporst Stadium yesterday July 7, 2021. The match was match day one of the second round of the championship. Many supporters thronged the Omnisports Stadium were happy as they had not been able to cheer their players for the past three months.

It was a tough encounter as both teams gave their best in order to grab the three points of the day. Coton Sport started off well with a good play style dominating the first part of the game. However they failed to concretise their scoring chances. Their domination was however faced with a strong resistance from the APEJES boys who fought hard with a strong defence wall. APEJES equally had some good scoring chances but were squandered. Both teams separated at half time on a 0-0 score margin.On resumption Coton continued mounting pressure on APEJES but were unable to score. Coach Aboubakar Souleymanou brought in fresh blood but it did not help much. APEJES held on and at the 77th minute replacement player, Christopher Toube score the loan goal of the game. Efforts by Coton Sport to level scores were futile. At full time the score board read 1-0 in favour of APEJES.

For many supporters of Coton Sports defeat was a bitter pill to swallow given that Coton Sport are just from the CAF Confederations Cup competition and were expected to produce a good result. The coach of APEJES, Ndongo Francis said the victory was a sigh of relief for the team because it has improved their position. Aboubakar Souleymanou of Coton sport said most of the players are nursing injuries and so they had the players who were available. He said the team will continue to work hard for the next match. Etame Ngombe defender of Coton Sport said even though Coton Sport lost the game they will not give up but prepare well for the other remaining matches. Earlier in the same venue Tonnere Kalara Club of Yaounde beat Yong Sports Academy of Bamenda 2-0.