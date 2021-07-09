Cameroon: Voters Registration - Elecam Satisfied With Results

Members of the Electoral Board of Elections Cameroon (ELECAM) on July 7, 2021 evaluated the ongoing revision of the electoral register during their second ordinary session for 2021.

The Chairman of the Electoral Board of Elections Cameroon (ELECAM), Enow Abrams Egbe has expressed satisfaction at the pace at which the enrolment of new electors into the electoral registers has been going on, especially in the second quarter of the year 2021 despite the challenging context due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking as he opened deliberations during the second ordinary session of the Electoral Board at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex on July 7, 2021, Enow Abrams Egbe said, "As at 30th June 2021, 71,048 newly enrolled voters had been registered of which 50,199 during the second quarter as against 20,849 in the first quarter. Pending the close and cleaning up of the registers, we have a total number of 6,927,859 registered voters." He justified the trend and enthusiasm in voter enrolment to the innovative strategy and commended the Director General of Elections for the dynamic coordination of work in the field. As August 31, 2021, the day for the end of the revision of the electoral register for this year draws nearer, Enow Abrams Egbe invited Board members to work diligently on the field to close the operation and do corrective measures where applicable, with regard to the objectives assigned to the Directorate General of Elections.

With regard to cooperation with international and bilateral partners, he announced that the United States International Center for Electoral Support has invited ELECAM to take part in the coming days in the official opening of the International School of Election Administration. He also disclosed that the training of 50 ELECAM officials for the West and North West Regions was currently going on. The series of training sessions organised in partnership with the Commonwealth, he said, was intended to constitute a data base of at least 400 ELECAM officials progressively trained on international exigencies and standards.