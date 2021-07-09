Cameroon: Voters Registration - Elecam Satisfied With Results

8 July 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Members of the Electoral Board of Elections Cameroon (ELECAM) on July 7, 2021 evaluated the ongoing revision of the electoral register during their second ordinary session for 2021.

The Chairman of the Electoral Board of Elections Cameroon (ELECAM), Enow Abrams Egbe has expressed satisfaction at the pace at which the enrolment of new electors into the electoral registers has been going on, especially in the second quarter of the year 2021 despite the challenging context due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking as he opened deliberations during the second ordinary session of the Electoral Board at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex on July 7, 2021, Enow Abrams Egbe said, "As at 30th June 2021, 71,048 newly enrolled voters had been registered of which 50,199 during the second quarter as against 20,849 in the first quarter. Pending the close and cleaning up of the registers, we have a total number of 6,927,859 registered voters." He justified the trend and enthusiasm in voter enrolment to the innovative strategy and commended the Director General of Elections for the dynamic coordination of work in the field. As August 31, 2021, the day for the end of the revision of the electoral register for this year draws nearer, Enow Abrams Egbe invited Board members to work diligently on the field to close the operation and do corrective measures where applicable, with regard to the objectives assigned to the Directorate General of Elections.

With regard to cooperation with international and bilateral partners, he announced that the United States International Center for Electoral Support has invited ELECAM to take part in the coming days in the official opening of the International School of Election Administration. He also disclosed that the training of 50 ELECAM officials for the West and North West Regions was currently going on. The series of training sessions organised in partnership with the Commonwealth, he said, was intended to constitute a data base of at least 400 ELECAM officials progressively trained on international exigencies and standards.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X