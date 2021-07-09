Liberia: Rep. Enders Complains of Lack of Electricity

Montserrado County District #6 Representative, Rev. Samuel Ender has complained over the lack of electricity within Montserrado District six.

Montserrado County District six pays host President George Weah, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Bhofal Chambers, Former Vice President Joseph Boakai and other top government officials, but it lacks electricity-one of the basic needs for humans.

Rep. Enders who is an Independent Lawmaker said it is dishearten for the police station with in his district to be out of electricity including health facilities as well as community's dwellers for several months.

Speaking on True Breakfast early morning talk show Wednesday, July 7, 2021 , the Montserrado County lawmaker said to have a police station that is taking care of the community to be in darkness is a serious issue that he will not take lightly.

Rep. Enders furthered that he has prepare a communication for the management of the Liberia Electricity Corporation requesting them to formulate concrete plans with stipulated time that must be implemented in accordance with such policy or plan as a means of allowing the citizens to enjoy their resources.

"I understand that COVID-19 is heard, it is killing a lot of people, I am saying most of the works have stop, this is what happens when you give all of the work to foreigners" the lawmaker noted.

Rep. Enders emphasized that there is a danger of awarding major contracts to only foreigners, nothing that as soon as the contractors encounter a challenge they will pack off and leave.

Enders indicated that it is the situation that his district is facing now- a situation which has resulted to a standstill of the transformer distribution with in some parts of District six

He said those contractors who have been working in the 'Zoegolo' Community with in his district should have carried on the instillation of the communities transformers but the work has stopped completely.

Moreover, he said the contractor who comes from India has since departed the country due to his alleged positive COVID-19 status.

"So you see most of the contracts have stopped" Rep. Enders said. Adding, "We have gone back to status code, so I thank we need to look at these things when we are given contracts to people."

The Montserrado County Lawmaker however said the CDC led Government is running the country for almost four years now and the issues of distributions of transformers in the country should now be the things of the pasts.

Rep. Enders said he will write a communication to the Speaker to invite the managing Director of the Liberia Electricity Corporation to provide reasons that meters and transformers are not in the country.

In a related development President George Weah early Wednesday appointed Mr. Monie Captan as Chairman of the Board of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC).

According to as Executive Mansion Statement Mr. Captan appointment takes immediate effect.

The Newly Appointed LEC Board Chairman Monie Captan was heading the Millennium Challenge Account Liberia a United states Government five years development program that was basically focus on Liberia electricity and other developmental projects. The Millennium Challenge Account Liberia five years program has ended thus allowing president Weah to entrust the former boss of the MCAL to chair the LEC Board of Directors respective