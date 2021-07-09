Sudan: Armed Forces Shoot Civilians in Port Sudan and Omdurman

8 July 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Port Sudan / Omdurman — The National Network for Social Justice said that the residents of Dar El Naim neighbourhood in the south of Port Sudan were surprised by a barrage of bullets on Tuesday afternoon fired by individuals affiliated with the Central Reserve Forces and the regular armed forces The organisation explained that the shooting led to the killing of a young man from the neighborhood and the wounding of several others. Civilian residents of Omdurman were also killed in an attack by regular armed forces.

In a statement published yesterday, the network accused the Red Sea State Security Committee of bias and called for the withdrawal of the regular armed forces from the region, demanding their replacement with ethnically diverse and neutral forces.

The statement also highlighted the role of the permanent withdrawal of the Central Reserve Forces, and their replacement with a security force with an increasingly large number of Rapid Support Forces (RSF) troops, in the incident.

The network further demanded the opening and protection of Dar El Naim road and called on the network to clean what it described as 'gang outposts' in the region.

Civilians said that they went to the Public Prosecution Office in Port Sudan yesterday to report on the attack but that they and did not find any of the prosecutors in their office, They did explain that the armed forces who stormed the southern neighborhoods were not accompanied by prosecutors at the time.

According to witnesses, the shooting continued yesterday as well.

Omdurman violence

The Coordination of Karari Resistance Committees also accused the regular armed forces of killing five people and wounding dozens in districts 70 and 41 in Omdurman on the night of July 1st.

The Resistance Committees said that a group of South Sudanese had prevented drunken members of the armed forces from storming their homes in El Hara on June 30, after which a heavily armed military force stormed the district the next day and killed three South Sudanese citizens.

Their statement said that the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) members then headed towards the central market in the neighbourhood and fired on houses and burned shops, killing two residents of the area and wounding dozens more.

The coordination of committees further indicated that the residents managed to arrest one of the perpetrators and took him to the Hatana police station, but that he was released a few hours later without any charges pressed.

In their statement, the committee coordination demanded an end to "all military manifestations in Karari locality and the complete closure of the Rapid Support Forces camp". They also demanded the handover of the perpetrators of the attack within 72 hours and threatened to otherwise prepare for comprehensive civil disobedience in the locality.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X