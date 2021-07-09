Sudan: West Darfur Doctors Committee - 12 Dead and 15 Wounded in Latest Violence in Kereinik and Jebel Moon

Kereinik / Jebel Moon — The West Darfur State Doctors Committee said that the number of victims of the tribal violence in the Kereinik and Jebel Moon localities now amounted to 12 dead and 15 wounded. More violence occurred in several others villages at the same time, as Radio Dabanga published earlier.

In a statement published yesterday, the committee stated that clashes took place in the Azirni area of Kereinik locality and in the Selea area of Jebel Moon locality.

The committee said that the events began simultaneously on Friday and continued until Monday. According to their statement, the largest death toll of this four-day-long violence spree occurred in the Azirni area, where 11 people were killed and 10 were wounded, while the Selea incidents resulted in the death of one person and the injury of 5 others.

The committee said that two women were among the dead, one of whom was in her seventies, and an 18-month-old child was among the injured. The wounded and injured are still under medical care at El Geneina Teaching Hospital and their conditions are stable according to the doctors' committee.

The committee argued that the recurring violent events in the area indicate "the failure of the security and justice systems and their inability to prosecute the perpetrators and bring them to justice".

Earlier, Radio Dabanga had reported that more than 20 people were killed in clashes in Sirba locality, also West Darfur, occurring between Thursday and Sunday.

Just last month, the newly appointed Wali (governor) of West Darfur Lt Gen Khamis Abkar vowed to address the security situation in the state, especially "the complex situation in El Geneina".