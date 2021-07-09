Egypt: NCW Head Thanks Sisi for Continued Support of Women

8 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Head of the National Council for Women Maya Morsi thanked on Thursday President Abdel Fattah El Sisi for his continued support of women.

Morsi was speaking during the inauguration of the 8th ministerial conference of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on women at Masa conference hall in the New Administrative Capital.

She began her address by thanking Sisi for supporting and defending Egyptian women out of his belief that women empowerment is a national duty, citing the great accomplishments achieved for women during his rule.

Sisi broke all barriers, appointing women in leading positions and enacting many legislations that guaranteed women's rights and social protection, Moris said.

She expressed happiness that Egypt is hosting the eighth ministerial session of the OIC on women.

Egypt has become a symbol of achieving stability, development and cooperation, she said.

She referred to the Ministerial Council of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Women's thanks to President Sisi for his care and personal interest in the organization and the directives he provides to enable it fulfill its hoped-for role.

She also thanked Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Planning Minister Hala el Saeed for all support they provided to launch Women Development Organization.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X