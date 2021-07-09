Egypt: NCW Head Thanks Sisi for Continued Support of Women

Head of the National Council for Women Maya Morsi thanked on Thursday President Abdel Fattah El Sisi for his continued support of women.

Morsi was speaking during the inauguration of the 8th ministerial conference of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on women at Masa conference hall in the New Administrative Capital.

She began her address by thanking Sisi for supporting and defending Egyptian women out of his belief that women empowerment is a national duty, citing the great accomplishments achieved for women during his rule.

Sisi broke all barriers, appointing women in leading positions and enacting many legislations that guaranteed women's rights and social protection, Moris said.

She expressed happiness that Egypt is hosting the eighth ministerial session of the OIC on women.

Egypt has become a symbol of achieving stability, development and cooperation, she said.

She referred to the Ministerial Council of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Women's thanks to President Sisi for his care and personal interest in the organization and the directives he provides to enable it fulfill its hoped-for role.

She also thanked Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Planning Minister Hala el Saeed for all support they provided to launch Women Development Organization.