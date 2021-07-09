Algeria: President Tebboune Chairs Graduation Ceremony of Three Officer Classes in Cherchell

Cherchell (Tipaza) — President of the Republic, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, minister of National Defense Abdelmadjid Tebboune chaired Thursday, at the military Academy of Cherchell, the graduation ceremony of three classes of officers who received high-level training in this center of excellence.

President of the Republic arrived in the morning in Cherchell, accompanied by Speaker of the Council of the Nation Salah Goudjil, Prime Minister, Minister of Finance Aïmene Benabderrahmane, Chairman of the Constitutional Council Kamel Fenniche and members of the Government.

On site, a military formation presented the honors to President of the Republic.

President Tebboune paid tribute, at the commemorative stele, to the memory of late President Houari Boumediene, by reciting the first chapter of the Holy Quran "Surat al-Fatiha" and laying a wreath.

Then, the graduation ceremony of the new classes of the school year 2020/2021 started with the inspection of the squares of the military formations drawn up in lines in the Arms Square.