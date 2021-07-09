Rwanda: Covid-19 - Why Vaccinated People Still Need to Mask-Up

Statistics from the Ministry of Health show that 3.1 per cent of population, representing 392,003 people have received at least the first dose of vaccination, while 2.0 per cent are fully vaccinated, at 251,963 people as of July 7.

This however, does not exempt those vaccinated from testing positive to Covid, or even more importantly, to transmit the virus, according to research and data by the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC).

"People need to understand that they are not transmitting it to unknown persons but their close loved ones; family, friends and neighbours," said Dr. Menelas Nkeshimana, the Team Lead for Covid-19 Case Management and Coordinator for the Western Province.

Vaccines will continue to be given, as per availability and measures will continue to be adhered to for us to properly address the pandemic, he added.

Fabrice Iradukunda, who works in the Covid Joint Task Force outlined key reasons why vaccinated people should adhere to Covid-19 preventive measures.

Even though a person is vaccinated, he says, risks of being infected and transmitting the virus are still high, what the vaccine does is to develop your immune system and to prevent the severance of symptoms.

A disproportionate number of vaccinated persons against the total number of population does not permit ease of not wearing masks and other measures, he adds.

"For the sake of protection of people you get in contact with, mask up. You might not get severely ill, but once in contact with a mono-compromised person (with underlying conditions, aged person or young child), chances are they will get in critical condition."