Rwanda: U-20 National Volleyball Team Eye Quarter-Final Finish in World Championship

8 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The women's U-20 national volleyball team has set an ambitious target of reaching the quarter-finals of the 2021 FIVB Women's U20 World Championships which gets underway on Saturday when Rwanda face Netherlands at Topsportcentrum Rotterdam.

The Rwandan national team will play their second tie against Brazil on July 10 and then take on Argentina on July 11.

The team left the country for Netherlands last week.

In an exclusive on telephone interview with team captain Albertine Uwiringiyimana, he said that the opening tie against the host nation won't be easy but that the target is to reach quarter-finals.

"Considering the Group we have been drawn in, reaching knock-outs is not easy but we will give it our best shot and I believe in my teammates, together we can," Albertine Uwiringiyimana said.

Mudahinyuka's side made their first appearance in the world championships during the 2019 edition held in Mexico after Rwanda finished second at the Africa Women's U20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya in 2018.

Rwanda is one of the only two African countries represented at the tournament, along with Egypt.

Squad

Diane Mpuwezimana, Nancy Ndangijimana, Adeline Mutanguha, Alphonsine Dusengimana, Albertine Uwiringiyimana and Jolie Mukazi Isimbi. Aneth Kamariza, Hope Urwiririza, Aliane Nirere, Aloysie Tuyishime and Yvonne Umugwaneza and Solange Uwamariya.

Today

July 9

Rwanda Vs Netherlands 5:30pm

July 10

Rwanda Vs Brazil 2:30pm

July 11

Rwanda Vs Argentina 2:30pm

