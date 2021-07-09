Rwanda: APR Skipper Thierry Manzi Set for Pro Stint in Georgia

APR skipper Thierry Manzi is set to join FC Dila Gori in Georgia after his two year contract with APR run out last month.

The 24 years is expected to sign a three year deal with the club and flies out of the country for Georgia on Saturday to join his new team which starts preseason preparations for the UEFA Conference League qualifiers later this month.

APR have already signed Aimable Nsabimana from Police to replace him.

Thierry Manzi also played for Isonga, Marines and Rayon Sports before joining APR.