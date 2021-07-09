Zimbabwe: Dynamos Chair Marriott in Court for Trying to 'Steal' Club

Dynamos Football Club chairman dragged its chairperson Bernard Marriot Lusengo Thursday to court for fraud.

The 73-year-old appeared before a Harare magistrate Shane Kubonera Thursday facing charges of manipulating the club shares to his advantage.

He was brought to court on summons.

The complainant is Dynamos Private Limited, represented by Robinson Rundaba who is head of directors at the company.

Lusengo is one of the directors at the country's biggest and most successful football club.

It is alleged that sometime in 2008, Dynamos subsisting articles of association were replaced through a special resolution.

"The net effect of the articles of association was to allocate some shares to people who were active members of the Club during the period extending from 1963 to 1968.

This was in accordance with the recommendations of the Sports Recreation Commission," read court papers.

The court heard the articles of association were adopted through articles 6 up to 19.

A three-member committee was set up to look into the issue of allocation, payment, distribution, and issuing of share certificates.

The committee comprised Rundaba, Lusengo, and Casper Muzenda.

However, the said committee never convened to deliberate on the allocated task and to that effect, the allocation of shares and issuance of certificates was not done.

It is alleged that sometime in February 2014, Rundaba reported a case against Webster Marechera who was then the club treasurer.

Rundaba did so in his capacity as director of finance. The board was however generally not happy with the decision to report the fraud case.

Pursuant to that they called for a meeting in his absence and resolved to replace him with Owen Chandamale, who is now deceased, as the new director of finance.

On April 21, 2014, the Dynamos board resolved that Rundaba withdrew the matter from the court and he complied with the resolution on August 18 2014.

However, Rundaba was not happy with that decision and he just walked out and never involved himself in Dynamos issues up to date though he never resigned as a director at Dynamos Private Ltd.

The State alleges that sometime in 2019, Rundaba received a call from Sakunda Holdings chief operations officer Mberikwazvo Chitambo advising him that Lusengo had approached their company seeking sponsorship for Dynamos FC and that he was claiming that to be the sole owner of the club.

In fact, the accused person claimed 100% ownership of the club, the court heard.

Rundaba allegedly convened a meeting with Chitambo in the company of Simon Sachiti and one Nyamandwe in which Chitambo hinted that Lusengo had changed his earlier claims and was now saying he owned 51% of the company shares.

Lusengo's claim to Sakunda Holdings that he is the sole owner of the company prompted Rundaba to make a report to the police who conducted investigations on the matter.

Investigations revealed that Lusengo had manipulated the process of shares and distribution and awarded himself 51% shareholding capacity without the knowledge or approval of Rundaba.

The State further alleges Lusengo's conduct can cause a potential prejudice of 51% shares to Dynamos.