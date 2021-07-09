Gambia: IEC Registers 136,325 Voters in Week 5

7 July 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Yankuba Jallow

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has registered one hundred and thirty-six thousand three hundred and twenty-five (136,325) voters in their fifth week of the ongoing voter registration.

The new number brings the number of the registered voters so far at eight hundred and fifty-six thousand seven hundred and nineteen (856,719).

The registration process will come to an end on the 11th July 2021. So far, West Coast Region has the highest number of registered voters [310,868] followed by Kanifing Municipality [169,805], then Upper River Region which has [108,433], Central River Region [105,863] while North Bank Region [92,536], Lower River Region [50,089] and Banjul with [19,125].

These figures show that the number of people who registered in Banjul and Kanifing administrative areas are less than the number of registered electorates in the 2011 elections. In 2011, Banjul registered 21178 while Kanifing Municipality registered 187,751. All other areas have surpassed the number of registered voters in the 2011 registration list.

The number of registered females continues to dominate the number of males with 57% of the current registered voters are females counting up to 488,416. The number of males is 368,303.

