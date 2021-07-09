Gambia Has 3 Covid - 19 Patients On Oxygen Therapy

Health Authorities have on Tuesday 6th July 2021 indicated that three (3) COVID-19 patients are currently on oxygen therapy.

This is the 336th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020.

Twenty (20) new contacts have been traced and are being monitored. The Gambia currently has no one in hotel quarantine, but has sixty-seven active cases.

Nine (9) new COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from treatment centres, while none got discharged at least 10 days from the day they tested positive but evaded institutional isolation.

As of 25th June 2021, health experts said 31,254 and 12,303 people received the 1st and 2nd doses of AstraZeneca vaccine respectively, bringing the total number of people vaccinated to 43,557.

"So far 9,108 (344 New) rapid diagnostic tests were conducted at the Airport for travelers as of 30th June 2021. Of these, only 3 tested positive for both RDT and PCR. They were all treated and discharged," they stated.

As of 20th June 2021, one hundred and two (102) new clients received Psychological First Aid (PFA) Services provided by MoH, Department of Social Welfare (DSW), and Paradise Foundation.