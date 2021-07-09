Libya: 49 Bangladeshi Migrants Rescued Off Zarzis (Defence)

8 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A unit of the national navy rescued, on Thursday, 49 Bangladeshi undocumented migrants, who boarded the oil platform "Didon", after their boat broke down 80 km off the coast of Zarzis (governorate of Medenine).

The migrants, aged between 16 and 50, had set sail from the Libyan coast on the fifth of July heading for Europe, according to a statement by the Ministry of Defence.

They were transferred to the El Ktef seaport in the city of Ben Guerdane (governorate of Medenine) where they will be handed over to National Guard units to take the necessary measures against them, the statement added.

