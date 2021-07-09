Tunisia: Covid-19 - Manouba Logs 12 Deaths, 557 Infections in Last 24 Hours

Tunis/Tunisia — Twelve people died from coronavirus in the governorate in the last 24 hours, including three at home. This takes fatality numbers to 611 since the spread of the pandemic.

The deaths were reported in Manouba (6 people), Oued Ellil (3 people), Tebourba (2 people) and Daouar Hicher (1 person), according to an updated report published by the local health directorate Thursday.

The governorate also logged 191 new coronavirus cases, which brings the tally to 21,079 in the region since the spread of the virus, including 4178 active cases.

According to the same source, 466 people have recovered from the infection in the governorate of Manouba where the total number of recoveries has risen to 16290 cases.