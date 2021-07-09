Tunisia: Covid-19 - Hotels in Djerba and Zarzis Now Require Rapid Test or PCR From Customers

Tunis/Tunisia — Customers who have booked hotels in Djerba and Zarzis, are called as of next Monday, to present a 24-hour rapid test or a 72-hour PCR test or proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or a certificate attesting to a previous infection with the virus, the Regional Federation of Hotels in Djerba and Zarzis announced at a press conference held Thursday in Djerba.

This measure will be applied to all customers, Tunisians or foreigners residing in Tunisia, who had not passed through air, land or sea border posts, said President of the Regional Federation of Hotels in Djerba, Jalel Henchiri.

He added that the decision was made in consultation with the tourism professionals to make Djerba a safe destination in this pandemic period.