Tunisia: Medical Aid to Tunisia - Qatari Ambassador to Tunisia

Tunis/Tunisia — Medical aid will be sent to the Tunisian government, announced Thursday Qatari ambassador to Tunisia, Saad Naceur Hamidi, during his meeting with Prime Minister, Hichem Mechichi.

It consists of a field hospital with a capacity of 200 beds equipped with various medical equipment, in addition to 100 artificial respirators.

According to a press release of the Prime Ministry, this aid is part of the support for the efforts of the Tunisian government in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the strengthening of cooperation relations between the two countries.

Mechichi praised the strong relations between Tunisia and Qatar in various fields as well as Qatar's position alongside Tunisia in this difficult health situation.