Tunisia: Medical Aid to Tunisia - Qatari Ambassador to Tunisia

8 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Medical aid will be sent to the Tunisian government, announced Thursday Qatari ambassador to Tunisia, Saad Naceur Hamidi, during his meeting with Prime Minister, Hichem Mechichi.

It consists of a field hospital with a capacity of 200 beds equipped with various medical equipment, in addition to 100 artificial respirators.

According to a press release of the Prime Ministry, this aid is part of the support for the efforts of the Tunisian government in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the strengthening of cooperation relations between the two countries.

Mechichi praised the strong relations between Tunisia and Qatar in various fields as well as Qatar's position alongside Tunisia in this difficult health situation.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X