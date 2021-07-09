Tanzania: President Urges Tanzanians to Wear Masks

8 July 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Tanzania President Samia Suluhu has urged citizens to wear face masks so as to protect themselves against Covid-19.

Speaking in Morogoro on Thursday, July 8, 2021, Suluhu added that the third wave of the deadly pandemic was spreading fast in the country now that 'there was nothing to hide'.

"This third wave is already in the country and there is nothing to hide. We have patients in Kagera, Arusha, Mwanza, Dar es Salaam, and even Dodoma," she said.

"I have seen here that just a few people are wearing masks and doing so incorrectly with only their mouths covered leaving open their noses. Therefore, I call upon everybody to take precautionary measures against Covid-19 as directed by health experts," she said.

The President said in Dodoma, while the number of patients is small, the cases should sound a warning to citizens to be more alert in order to prevent deaths as reported in other countries.

Ms Sululu urged wearing masks whenever in public gatherings.

The warnings come barely two weeks after she revealed Tanzania's Covid-19 statistics on June 28.

President Suluhu said the country had recorded 100 new cases since the third wave hit across the world, with 70 of the patients in critical condition.

It was the first time Tanzania made the Covid-19 numbers public since May 2020.

Suluhu has taken a different stance from her predecessor John Magufuli, who consistently declared the country coronavirus free before his death in March.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
How Guinea, Tanzania Farmers Will Recover From Covid-19
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X