Sierra Leone: Dr.abdulai O. Conteh, Others Chat Way Forward for APC

8 July 2021
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Alhaji Haruna Sani

Following persistent impasses between the present executive members of the All People's Congress Party (APC) and revolutionary bodies including the National Reformation Movement (NRM) and the All Reformation Movement, the party elders yesterday held a closed door meeting wherein they discussed the way forward to achieving lasting peace and prepare the grounds for victory come 2023.

Since the APC lost the 2018 presidential elections to the Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP), there have been a lot of skirmishes within the party. The NRM and ARM squarely blamed the lost on the undemocratic ideologies orchestrated by the party executives.

Members of the revolutionary groups have also on different occasions challenged the party's executive in court for extending their stay in office beyond their mandate.

Following the ugly development, the party's founding members, elders, stakeholders and the secretariat, yesterday met to chat a way forward.

According to one of the stakeholders and founding members of the party, Dr. Abdulai O. Conteh, the meeting was geared towards bringing the protagonists involved for a further and peaceful deliberation.

He said they wished the meeting would have been held before now, noting that if it had happened, it would have warded off dissention and griefs.

He promised that another meeting will soon be held where the protagonists involved would be invited for further deliberation and a permanent settlement.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Concord

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X